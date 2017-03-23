版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Ricebran Technologies reports Q4 revenue of $10 mln

March 23 Ricebran Technologies

* Ricebran Technologies reports full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $10 million versus $9.9 million

* Ricebran Technologies- Q4 2016 consolidated net loss was $1.4 million consistent with a consolidated net loss of $1.4 million recorded in Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐