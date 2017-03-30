版本:
BRIEF-Ricebran Technologies to relocate corporate headquarters to Sacramento Valley in California

March 30 Ricebran Technologies

* Ricebran Technologies to relocate its corporate headquarters to the Sacramento Valley in California as of April 3, 2017

* Ricebran Technologies-relocation expected to reduce costs by consolidating primary corporate activities within existing west Sacramento distribution facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
