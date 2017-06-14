版本:
BRIEF-Richard Abbe reports 5.8 pct passive stake in CHF Solutions

June 14 CHF Solutions Inc:

* Richard Abbe reports 5.8 percent passive stake in CHF Solutions Inc as of june 6 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2sbOs0d Further company coverage:
