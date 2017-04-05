版本:
BRIEF-Richardson Electronics reports Q3 loss per common share $0.11

April 5 Richardson Electronics Ltd

* Richardson Electronics reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results and declares quarterly cash dividend

* Q3 sales rose 3.3 percent to $32.3 million

* Richardson Electronics Ltd qtrly loss per common share $0.11

* Richardson Electronics Ltd qtrly loss per Class B common shares $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
