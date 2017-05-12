版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 17:42 BJT

BRIEF-Richemont says no need to reconsider stake in Yoox Net-a-Porter

May 12 Richemont

* Cfo says to further improve efficiency, assess retail network

* Cfo says doesn't want to call bottom in hong kong market

* Chairman says no need to reconsider investment in yoox net-a-porter at this stage

* Chairman says did not want to acquire breitling after laying off people Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
