版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Richmont adopts new shareholder rights plan

March 30 Richmont Mines Inc

* Richmont adopts new shareholder rights plan to replace existing shareholders rights plan

* Richmont mines sets trigger at 20 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
