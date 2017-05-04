BRIEF-Richmont Mines Q1 gold production of 29,401 ounces

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Richmont Mines Inc:
* Richmont Mines Inc - qtrly company-wide production of 29,401 ounces of gold
* Richmont Mines reports strong first quarter financial results driven by continued solid performance at the island gold mine
* Q1 earnings per share C$5.50
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Richmont Mines inc- richmont reported Q1 revenues of $46.5 million
* Richmont Mines- qtrly revenue from mining operations $46.5 million versus $52.6 million
* Richmont Mines - corporation is also considering other strategic alternatives regarding beaufor mine and camflo mill
* Richmont Mines Inc - qtrly gold produced 29,401 oz versus 32,369 oz
* Richmont Mines Inc - qtrly company-wide all-in-sustaining-costs of $1,124 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.