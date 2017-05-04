BRIEF-Richmont Mines Q1 gold production of 29,401 ounces

May 4 Richmont Mines Inc:

* Richmont Mines Inc - qtrly company-wide production of 29,401 ounces of gold

* Richmont Mines reports strong first quarter financial results driven by continued solid performance at the island gold mine

* Q1 earnings per share C$5.50

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Richmont Mines inc- richmont reported Q1 revenues of $46.5 million

* Richmont Mines- qtrly revenue from mining operations $46.5 million versus $52.6 million

* Richmont Mines - corporation is also considering other strategic alternatives regarding beaufor mine and camflo mill

* Richmont Mines Inc - qtrly gold produced 29,401 oz versus 32,369 oz

* Richmont Mines Inc - qtrly company-wide all-in-sustaining-costs of $1,124 per ounce