BRIEF-Richmont Mines sees 2017 total gold production of 110,000 oz-120,000 oz

* Richmont mines- company-wide production 29,401 ounces of gold for quarter, driven by production from cornerstone island gold mine of 23,772 ounces of gold

* Revenues for quarter were c$46.5 million

* Richmont mines inc - corporation is also considering other strategic alternatives regarding beaufor mine and camflo mill

* Richmont mines inc - sees 2017 total gold production of 110,000 oz -120,000 oz