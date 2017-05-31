BRIEF-Richter Capital sends letter to Hill International's board regarding interim CEO compensation

May 31 Hill International Inc
* Richter Capital says sends letter to board of directors of
Hill International regarding interim CEO compensation
* Richter Capital - collectively, own about 10.6 million
shares, or 20.4%, of outstanding common stock of Hill
International, Inc
* Richter Capital - will be voting against proposal 3,
advisory say-on-pay vote on named executive officer compensation
* Richter Capital - will be voting to withhold our votes for
re-election of incumbent director Steven R. Curts
* Richter Capital - will also be voting to withhold our
votes for re-election of incumbent director Alan S. Fellheimer
