BRIEF-Richter Capital sends letter to Hill International's board regarding interim CEO compensation

* Richter Capital says sends letter to board of directors of Hill International regarding interim CEO compensation

* Richter Capital - collectively, own about 10.6 million shares, or 20.4%, of outstanding common stock of Hill International, Inc

* Richter Capital - will be voting against proposal 3, advisory say-on-pay vote on named executive officer compensation

* Richter Capital - will be voting to withhold our votes for re-election of incumbent director Steven R. Curts

* Richter Capital - will also be voting to withhold our votes for re-election of incumbent director Alan S. Fellheimer