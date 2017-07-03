BRIEF-Rieter buys SSM Textile Machinery division from Schweiter

July 3 (Reuters) - RIETER HOLDING AG:

* Rieter Acquires the Ssm Textile Machinery Division from Schweiter

* Purchase Price Amounts to Chf 124.2 Million, Consisting of Enterprise Value of Chf 100.0 Million and Liquid Funds.

* Is Financing the Purchase Price from Existing Funds

* Acquisition Will Have a Positive Impact on Earnings Per Share

* the Business Will Be Attached to the Business Group Components as an Independent Unit

* RIETER WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE SSM IN ITS CURRENT FORM AND WITH THE EXISTING MANAGEMENT Source text - bit.ly/2tAm7DW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)