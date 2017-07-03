FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
BRIEF-Rieter buys SSM Textile Machinery division from Schweiter
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
特朗普要把美国天然气卖到俄罗斯后院 政经意图耐人寻味
华尔街大银行的暑期班：给财富继承者的投资建议
2017年7月3日 / 凌晨4点58分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Rieter buys SSM Textile Machinery division from Schweiter

July 3 (Reuters) - RIETER HOLDING AG:

* Rieter Acquires the Ssm Textile Machinery Division from Schweiter

* Purchase Price Amounts to Chf 124.2 Million, Consisting of Enterprise Value of Chf 100.0 Million and Liquid Funds.

* Is Financing the Purchase Price from Existing Funds

* Acquisition Will Have a Positive Impact on Earnings Per Share

* the Business Will Be Attached to the Business Group Components as an Independent Unit

* RIETER WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE SSM IN ITS CURRENT FORM AND WITH THE EXISTING MANAGEMENT Source text - bit.ly/2tAm7DW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

