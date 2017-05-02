BRIEF-Rigel announces Q1 loss per share $0.13

May 2 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Rigel announces first quarter 2017 financial results and provides company update

* Q1 loss per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc - As of March 31, 2017, Rigel had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $98.1 million

* Rigel Pharmaceuticals-Expects cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to be sufficient to support current and projected funding requirements

* Rigel Pharmaceuticals - Is selecting a molecule from its irak program for preclinical development

* Rigel Pharmaceuticals-Expected that irak program development will include clinical evaluation in immunology areas, such as for lupus, gout and/or psoriasis

* Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly contract revenues from collaborations $3.6 million versus $5.0 million