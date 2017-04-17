版本:
BRIEF-Rigel submits NDA to FDA for fostamatinib in chronic itp

April 17 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Rigel submits new drug application to fda for fostamatinib in chronic itp

* Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc- company expects to receive notification regarding acceptance of NDA by FDA in June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
