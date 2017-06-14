BRIEF-Rightside and Donuts announce definitive merger agreement

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 14 Rightside Group Ltd
* Rightside and Donuts announce definitive merger agreement
* Donuts to acquire Rightside for $10.60 per share in cash
* Transaction valued at approximately $213 million
* Merger agreement was unanimously approved by Rightside's board of directors
* rightside will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Donuts, a privately-held company
* Pursuant to terms of merger agreement, transaction will be completed through an all-cash tender offer
* Transaction does not have a financing condition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.