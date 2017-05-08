版本:
BRIEF-RigNet announces Q1 revenue $48.1 million

May 8 RigNet Inc

* RigNet announces first quarter 2017 earnings results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.11

* Q1 revenue $48.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $49.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
