BRIEF-RigNet announces Q1 revenue $48.1 million

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 RigNet Inc
* RigNet announces first quarter 2017 earnings results
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.11
* Q1 revenue $48.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $49.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement