版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 06:00 BJT

BRIEF-Rignet files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million

May 10 Rignet Inc:

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $200.0 million - sec filing

* In addition, selling stockholder may offer up to 4.8 million shares of co's common stock Source text (bit.ly/2q3Xi14) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐