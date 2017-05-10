BRIEF-Rignet files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Rignet Inc:
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $200.0 million - sec filing
* In addition, selling stockholder may offer up to 4.8 million shares of co's common stock Source text (bit.ly/2q3Xi14) Further company coverage:
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)