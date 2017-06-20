版本:
2017年 6月 20日

BRIEF-Rignet says awarded systems integration contract for expansion of large scale midstream energy facility

June 20 Rignet Inc

* Rignet is awarded a systems integration contract for expansion of a large scale midstream energy facility

* Rignet Inc - awarded contract to provide communications infrastructure for expansion of a large midstream energy facility in North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
