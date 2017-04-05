版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-Ring Energy Inc's Q1 net production around 266,000 boes

April 5 Ring Energy Inc:

* Ring Energy Inc - Q1 2017 net production approximately 266,000 boes versus 225,500 boes for same quarter in 2016

* Ring Energy Inc - March 2017 average net daily production was approximately 3,618 boes, versus net daily production of 2,370 Boes in March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐