BRIEF-Ring energy Q4 earnings per share $0.00 excluding items

March 15 Ring Energy Inc

* Ring energy announces financial and operational results for fourth quarter and year end 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.00 excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $0.01

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for three months ended december 31, 2016, oil sales volume increased to 201,041 barrels, compared to 180,694 barrels

* Says for three month period ended december 31, 2016, ring reported oil and gas revenues of $9.8 million compared to $7.4 million