BRIEF-Ring energy Q4 earnings per share $0.00 excluding items

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 15 Ring Energy Inc
* Ring energy announces financial and operational results for fourth quarter and year end 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.00 excluding items
* Q4 loss per share $0.01
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says for three months ended december 31, 2016, oil sales volume increased to 201,041 barrels, compared to 180,694 barrels
* Says for three month period ended december 31, 2016, ring reported oil and gas revenues of $9.8 million compared to $7.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm