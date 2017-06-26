版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 17:25 BJT

BRIEF-Rio Tinto confirms Yancoal as preferred buyer for coal assets

June 26 Rio Tinto Plc:

* Confirms Yancoal as preferred buyer of its thermal coal assets in Australia given high level of completion certainty and a further improved offer of $2.69 billion

* "Revised offer from Yancoal of $2.69 billion offers compelling value to our shareholders for our Australian thermal coal assets"- Rio Tinto CEO

* Yancoal's most recent offer includes increased break fee amount provided by Yancoal's parent company, Yankuang, from $100 million to $225 million

* "Believe it is in best interests of our shareholders to take greater certainty of Yancoal's strong proposal"- Rio Tinto CEO

* Board considered both of latest offers; recommending Yancoal's improved offer to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
