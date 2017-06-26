BRIEF-Rio Tinto confirms Yancoal as preferred buyer for coal assets

June 26 Rio Tinto Plc:
* Confirms Yancoal as preferred buyer of its thermal coal
assets in Australia given high level of completion certainty and
a further improved offer of $2.69 billion
* "Revised offer from Yancoal of $2.69 billion offers
compelling value to our shareholders for our Australian thermal
coal assets"- Rio Tinto CEO
* Yancoal's most recent offer includes increased break fee
amount provided by Yancoal's parent company, Yankuang, from $100
million to $225 million
* "Believe it is in best interests of our shareholders to
take greater certainty of Yancoal's strong proposal"- Rio Tinto
CEO
* Board considered both of latest offers; recommending
Yancoal's improved offer to shareholders
