BRIEF-Riocan REIT announces firm agreement at Sunnybrook Plaza with Concert Real Estate Corporation

May 23 Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust
:
* Riocan REIT announces firm agreement at Sunnybrook Plaza
with Concert Real Estate Corporation
* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust - announce signing of
firm agreement on May 17, 2017, with Riocan selling a 50pct
interest in Sunnybrook Plaza at price of $26.3 million
* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust - partners will share
in development costs on a 50/50 basis with transaction set to
close in June 2017
* Riocan - Riocan will continue to act as interim property
manager until redevelopment commences, and will act as retail
property manager on completion
* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust - concert will act as
both development manager and property manager for residential
portion of property
