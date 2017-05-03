BRIEF-Riocan REIT announces redemption of Series C units

May 3 Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust

* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of cumulative rate reset preferred trust units, Series C

* Riocan REIT says it will exercise its right to redeem all Series C units at cash redemption price of $25.00 per series c unit