BRIEF-RioCan REIT Q1 earnings per share C$0.50 from continuing operations

May 12 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

* Riocan reit announces financial results for the first quarter 2017 and returns occupancy to above 96%

* Riocan real estate investment trust - revenue increased 2.1% for q1 to $290 million as compared to $284 million for q1 of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.50 from continuing operations

* Riocan real estate investment trust - same property noi grew by 1.5%, or $2.5 million in q1 as compared to same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
