BRIEF-RioCan REIT Q1 earnings per share C$0.50 from continuing operations

BRIEF-JMU says Q1 revenue rose 13.8 pct to $19.7 mln
* JMU Limited reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results
May 12 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
* Riocan reit announces financial results for the first quarter 2017 and returns occupancy to above 96%
* Riocan real estate investment trust - revenue increased 2.1% for q1 to $290 million as compared to $284 million for q1 of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.50 from continuing operations
* Riocan real estate investment trust - same property noi grew by 1.5%, or $2.5 million in q1 as compared to same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JMU Limited reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results
* Conformis announces FDA 510(k) clearance for itotal hip system
* Sterling hit by BoE chief Carney's comments on interest rates