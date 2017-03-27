版本:
BRIEF-Riso Kyoiku's sales seen growing 10 pct for FY ending Feb 2018 - Nikkei

March 27 Nikkei:

* Riso Kyoiku's group pretax profit is expected to jump 20 percent to 2.5 billion yen ($22.6 million) in the year ending February 2018 - Nikkei

* Riso Kyoiku Co Ltd's sales are seen growing 10 percent to 23 billion yen in the year ending February 2018 - Nikkei

* Riso Kyoiku Co Ltd's annual dividend payout will likely rise to 28 yen per share from the 25 yen forecast for the just-ended year - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2n9JiOg) Further company coverage:
