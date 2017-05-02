版本:
BRIEF-Rita O'Connor appointed CFO of PLx Pharma

May 2 Plx Pharma Inc

* Rita m. o’connor appointed chief financial officer of plx pharma

* Plx pharma inc - o'connor succeeds david jorden, who has served as company's acting cfo since june 2015

* Plx pharma inc - jorden will transition at end of july Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
