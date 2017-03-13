BRIEF-Ritter Pharma says on March 1, co held type C informational meeting with U.S. FDA

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
March 13 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ritter pharmaceuticals - on march 1, co held type c informational meeting with u.s. Fda to discuss development plans and its current clinical trial for treatment of lactose intolerance
* Focus of meeting was to gain feedback about company s statistical analysis plan
* Ritter pharma-to modify aspects of its sap, including modifying its primary endpoint to combine abdominal pain with relevant secondary endpoints to establish abdominal composite score Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2nh4dDp) Further company coverage:
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: