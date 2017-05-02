版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 02:31 BJT

BRIEF-Ritter Pharmaceuticals announces issuance of new patents for its lactose intolerance treatment, RP-G28

May 2 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Ritter Pharmaceuticals announces issuance of new patents for its lactose intolerance treatment, RP-G28, and provides an update on its path forward into Phase 3

* Will be holding an end of Phase 2 meeting with FDA to present and discuss Phase 3 plan for RP-G28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
