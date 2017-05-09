BRIEF-Ritter Pharmaceuticals enters into a common stock purchase agreement

May 9 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Ritter pharmaceuticals says on may 4, entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund

* Ritter pharmaceuticals - agreement provides co ability to access up to $6.5 million through sale of shares of co's common stock

* Ritter Pharmaceuticals - in consideration for entering into agreement, co agreed to issue to Aspire Capital 137,324 shares of co's common stock