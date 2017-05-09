BRIEF-Ritter Pharmaceuticals enters into a common stock purchase agreement

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Ritter pharmaceuticals says on may 4, entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund
* Ritter pharmaceuticals - agreement provides co ability to access up to $6.5 million through sale of shares of co's common stock
* Ritter Pharmaceuticals - in consideration for entering into agreement, co agreed to issue to Aspire Capital 137,324 shares of co's common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2pZAz6b) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.