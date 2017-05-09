版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 19:48 BJT

BRIEF-Ritter Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.14

May 9 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Ritter Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business updates

* Q1 loss per share $0.14

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc - as of March 31, 2017, Ritter Pharmaceuticals had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $5.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐