2017年 2月 27日

BRIEF-Ritter Pharmaceuticals reports Q4 loss per share $0.74

Feb 27 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ritter Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q4 loss per share $0.74

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc - As of December 31, 2016, Ritter Pharmaceuticals had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $7.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
