BRIEF-Ritter Pharmaceuticals says end of phase 2 meeting with FDA and initiates phase 3 program development activities

April 12 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ritter pharmaceuticals, inc. Announces end of phase 2 meeting with the fda and initiates phase 3 program development activities

* Ritter pharmaceuticals inc - completed phase 2b/3 trial demonstrated several positive topline results and full analysis of data is underway

* Ritter pharmaceuticals -plans to discuss results of its recently completed phase 2b/3 trial and phase 3 plans in preparation of a nda submission of rp-g28

* Ritter pharmaceuticals - no serious adverse events related to rp-g28 were reported in study, further supporting safety profile previously shown in phase 2a study

* Ritter pharmaceuticals inc- commenced manufacturing efforts and currently anticipates initiation of phase 3 in first half of 2018 for rp-g28

* Ritter pharma- fda has agreed to schedule an end of phase 2 meeting with company which is expected to take place in q3 of 2017 relating to rp-g28