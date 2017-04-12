BRIEF-Ritter Pharmaceuticals says end of phase 2 meeting with FDA and initiates phase 3 program development activities

April 12 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ritter pharmaceuticals, inc. Announces end of phase 2
meeting with the fda and initiates phase 3 program development
activities
* Ritter pharmaceuticals inc - completed phase 2b/3 trial
demonstrated several positive topline results and full analysis
of data is underway
* Ritter pharmaceuticals -plans to discuss results of its
recently completed phase 2b/3 trial and phase 3 plans in
preparation of a nda submission of rp-g28
* Ritter pharmaceuticals - no serious adverse events related
to rp-g28 were reported in study, further supporting safety
profile previously shown in phase 2a study
* Ritter pharmaceuticals inc- commenced manufacturing
efforts and currently anticipates initiation of phase 3 in first
half of 2018 for rp-g28
* Ritter pharma- fda has agreed to schedule an end of phase
2 meeting with company which is expected to take place in q3 of
2017 relating to rp-g28
