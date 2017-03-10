版本:
BRIEF-Rivernorth Capital reports 11 pct passive stake in Barington/Hilco

March 10 Rivernorth Capital Management Llc:

* Rivernorth Capital Management Llc reports a 11 percent passive stake in Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp as of February 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2m9TjdZ) Further company coverage:
