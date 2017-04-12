版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-Riverview Bancorp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $50 mln

April 12 Riverview Bancorp Inc

* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $50 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
