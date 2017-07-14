FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RLH says Sabre Hospitality witnesses data security incident
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
特写：中国金融监管之弦不再紧绷 银行业却仍如惊弓之鸟
特写：中国金融监管之弦不再紧绷 银行业却仍如惊弓之鸟
外国车企呼吁中国放缓实施新能源汽车碳配额管理政策
外国车企呼吁中国放缓实施新能源汽车碳配额管理政策
2017年7月14日 / 晚上8点48分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-RLH says Sabre Hospitality witnesses data security incident

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 14 (Reuters) - Red Lion Hotels Corp

* Sabre Hospitality Solutions data security incident

* RLH Corp - incident occurred exclusively on Sabre's systems and none of RLH Corporation's systems were compromised

* RLH Corporation - has been informed by Sabre Hospitality Solutions that an unauthorized party accessed one of Sabre's Systems

* RLH Corp - ‍Sabre has confirmed to RLH Corporation that issue has been contained and unauthorized access has been revoked​

* RLH Corp - Sabre has confirmed some guest information may have been compromised because of incident

* RLH Corp - unauthorized party had access to certain guest information for some hotel reservations present in Sabre System between August 10, 2016 & March 9

* RLH - hotels that were potentially impacted by incident were Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Jameson, Lexington, Signature Inn, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

