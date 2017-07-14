BRIEF-RLH says Sabre Hospitality witnesses data security incident

July 14 (Reuters) - Red Lion Hotels Corp

* Sabre Hospitality Solutions data security incident

* RLH Corp - incident occurred exclusively on Sabre's systems and none of RLH Corporation's systems were compromised

* RLH Corporation - has been informed by Sabre Hospitality Solutions that an unauthorized party accessed one of Sabre's Systems

* RLH Corp - ‍Sabre has confirmed to RLH Corporation that issue has been contained and unauthorized access has been revoked​

* RLH Corp - Sabre has confirmed some guest information may have been compromised because of incident

* RLH Corp - unauthorized party had access to certain guest information for some hotel reservations present in Sabre System between August 10, 2016 & March 9

* RLH - hotels that were potentially impacted by incident were Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Jameson, Lexington, Signature Inn, among others