版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-RLHC names Douglas Ludwig as chief financial officer

March 2 Red Lion Hotels Corp

* RLHC names Douglas L. Ludwig as chief financial officer

* Red lion hotels corp says expect Ludwig to join co by end of march

* Red Lion Hotels Corp says ludwig will succeed interim chief financial officer, david wright Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
