BRIEF-RLJ Lodging Trust and Felcor Lodging Trust to merge

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Rlj Lodging Trust
* RLJ Lodging Trust and Felcor Lodging Trust to merge creating $7 billion leading lodging REIT
* Post-Merger, RLJ is expected to have a pro forma equity market capitalization of approximately $4.2 billion
* RLJ Lodging - each share of Felcor stock will be converted into 0.362 shares of newly issued common shares of RLJ common stock in a taxable merger
* Strategic merger was unanimously approved by boards of both companies
* RLJ Lodging Trust - Felcor operating units will be exchanged for ltd partnership units in RLJ's operating partnership at similar exchange ratio of 0.362
* RLJ Lodging Trust says combined company will continue to be led by Robert L. Johnson as executive chairman
* Merger will be immediately accretive to RLJ's REVPAR with pro forma 2016 REVPAR increasing 5.4% to $137
* RLJ Lodging Trust - once merger is consummated, company will retain RLJ Lodging Trust name and will trade under ticker symbol "RLJ"
* RLJ Lodging Trust says co's shareholders expected to own about 71 percent of combined co equity; Felcor's shareholders expected to own remaining 29 percent
* RLJ Lodging Trust says combined company will continue to be led by Ross H. Bierkan as president and chief executive officer
* Following closing , new company expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per common share of beneficial interest
* RLJ Lodging Trust - expected cash G&A expense savings of about $12 million and about $10 million of potential savings from stock-based compensation expense post deal
* RLJ Lodging Trust says upon completion, company's headquarters will remain in Bethesda, Maryland
* Felcor will merge with and into a wholly-owned subsidiary of RLJ in an all-stock transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: