BRIEF-RLJ Lodging Trust Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.52

May 8 RLJ Lodging Trust:

* RLJ Lodging Trust reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.52

* RLJ Lodging Trust says pro forma revpar for three months ended March 31, 2017, decreased 0.6% over comparable period in 2016

* RLJ Lodging Trust says for full year 2017, company is maintaining its prior outlook

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
