BRIEF-RLJ Lodging Trust Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.52

* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 RLJ Lodging Trust:
* RLJ Lodging Trust reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.52
* RLJ Lodging Trust says pro forma revpar for three months ended March 31, 2017, decreased 0.6% over comparable period in 2016
* RLJ Lodging Trust says for full year 2017, company is maintaining its prior outlook
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement