BRIEF-RLJ Lodging Trust reports Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.60

Feb 22 RLJ Lodging Trust:

* RLJ Lodging Trust reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.60

* RLJ Lodging Trust sees 2017 pro forma revpar growth negative 1.0pct to positive 1.0pct

* RLJ Lodging Trust sees 2017 pro forma hotel EBITDA margin 34.5pct to 35.5pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
