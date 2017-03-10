版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 11日 星期六 02:23 BJT

BRIEF-RMB Capital Holdings reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc

March 10 Porter Bancorp Inc

* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2neswPi) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐