BRIEF-RMP Energy provides operations update highlighting Elmworth delineation success

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 21 RMP Energy Inc
* RMP Energy provides operations update highlighting Elmworth delineation success, updates market guidance and reports year-end reserves and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Says RMP expects to have 13-30 well tied into company-owned infrastructure and placed on-production later this week
* Says in addition to 13-30 well, co is budgeted to drill three more (3.0 net) montney horizontal wells at Waskahigan this year
* For 2017, company is budgeting to incur $49 million in exploration and development capital expenditures
* For second half of 2017, company is forecasting production to average approximately 4,500 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm