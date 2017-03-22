BRIEF-RNC Minerals announces JV with Waterton

March 22 Royal Nickel Corp:

* RNC Minerals announces joint venture with Waterton to acquire, develop and operate nickel assets

* Royal Nickel Corp - Waterton has agreed to acquire 50% of RNC's interest in Dumont nickel project for US$22.5 million

* Royal Nickel Corp - RNC and Waterton will also inject us$17.5 million into a newly established limited partnership

* Royal Nickel -ramp-up at beta hunt mine is expected to continue during year to achieve previously announced guidance of 65-70,000 ounces per year

* Royal Nickel Corp- total of US$30 million of cash will be available immediately to pursue nickel acquisition

* Royal Nickel Corp says ramp-up at beta hunt mine is continuing but at a slower pace than previously anticipated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: