BRIEF-RNC Minerals to spin-out Qiqavik and West Raglan Projects

March 7 Royal Nickel Corp

* RNC Minerals announces intention to spin-out Qiqavik and West Raglan Projects, and option agreement with Carolina Gold Resources for two properties in Carolina Gold Belt

* RNC Minerals- 68 pct owned unit, True North Nickel entered into LoI with Focused Capital Corp to spin out TNN, via a reverse take-over of focused

* RNC Minerals - TNN has entered into an option agreement with Carolina Gold Resources on two gold properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
