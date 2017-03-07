BRIEF-RNC Minerals to spin-out Qiqavik and West Raglan Projects

BRIEF-Orbite provides corporate update
* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period
March 7 Royal Nickel Corp
* RNC Minerals announces intention to spin-out Qiqavik and West Raglan Projects, and option agreement with Carolina Gold Resources for two properties in Carolina Gold Belt
* RNC Minerals- 68 pct owned unit, True North Nickel entered into LoI with Focused Capital Corp to spin out TNN, via a reverse take-over of focused
* RNC Minerals - TNN has entered into an option agreement with Carolina Gold Resources on two gold properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.
* Canaccord Genuity group -does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series c on june 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: