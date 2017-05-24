版本:
BRIEF-Roadrunner Transportation Systems announces Terence Rogers as CFO

May 24 Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems announces Terence R. Rogers as executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems says prior to joining roadrunner, Rogers served for four years as chief financial officer for Heico Companies

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems -announced that it is moving its corporate headquarters to its existing office in Downers Grove, Illinois

* Says approximately 185 positions will remain at Cudahy location with no workforce reduction planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
