11 小时前
BRIEF-Roadrunner Transportation Systems, units entered credit agreement on July 21 - SEC filing
2017年7月27日 / 晚上9点13分 / 11 小时前

BRIEF-Roadrunner Transportation Systems, units entered credit agreement on July 21 - SEC filing

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc - on July 21, 2017,co, units entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc - senior credit facility consists of 200.0 million asset-based revolving line of credit

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc - senior credit facility also consists of an approximately $56.8 million term loan facility

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc - senior credit facility also consists of $35.0 million asset-based facility available to finance future capex

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc - senior credit deal provides that revolving line of credit may be increased by up to an additional $100.0 million

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc - senior credit facility matures on July 21, 2022 Source text: (bit.ly/2eRBmTv) Further company coverage:

