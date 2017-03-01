版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 19:23 BJT

BRIEF-Robelle Holding Co reports 6.3 pct passive stake in Globus Maritime Ltd as of Feb 9 - SEC Filing

March 1 Globus Maritime Ltd

* Robelle Holding Co reports 6.3 percent passive stake in Globus Maritime Ltd as of Feb 9 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2mEdYZ8] Further company coverage:
