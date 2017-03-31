版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 14:29 BJT

BRIEF-Robert Friman signs agreement for distribution of Angel Bliss in Switzerland

March 31 ROBERT FRIMAN INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)

* ROBERT FRIMAN INTERNATIONAL SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ANGEL BLISS IN SWITZERLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
