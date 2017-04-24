版本:
BRIEF-Robert Mylod Jr. named to the Priceline Group's board

April 24 Priceline Group Inc:

* Robert J. Mylod, Jr. Named to the Priceline Group's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
