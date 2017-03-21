版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-Robex Resources Inc continues commercial production at the Nampala Mine

March 21 Robex Resources Inc

* Robex Resources Inc continues commercial production at the Nampala Mine

* Confirm that start-up of commercial production at Nampala Mine is proceeding normally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐