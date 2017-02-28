BRIEF-Robex Resources Inc's Mexican unit signs LOI for over 100 C Series Clean Ocean Vessels with Mexican Navy

Feb 28 Robex Resources Inc

* Robex Resources Inc says co's Mexican unit signs LOI for over 100 C Series Clean Ocean Vessels with Mexican Navy

* Robex Resources Inc says co and Armada De Mexico expect to have a definitive agreement by March 31, 2017

* Robex Resources says non-binding LOI sees full binding definitive agreement for deployment of Robix Oil Recovery Technology on some Mexican naval vessels

* Robex Resources Inc says final definitive agreement will include standard representations, warranties, covenants, and indemnities of parties