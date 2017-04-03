BRIEF-Roblon announces acquisitions and establishment in United States

April 3 ROBLON A/S

* REG-ROBLON A/S: ROBLON A/S STRENGTHENS ROBLON INDUSTRIAL FIBER THROUGH ACQUISITIONS AND ESTABLISHMENT IN THE UNITED STATES

* FOR 2016/17, ROBLON EXPECTS THAT REVENUE FROM ACQUISITION OF NEPTCO’S ACTIVITIES WILL MAKE POSITIVE CONTRIBUTION TO GROUP’S REVENUE OF AROUND USD 5 MILLION (ABOUT DKK 35 MILLION)

* ONCE TRANSACTION COSTS RELATING TO THE ACQUISITION HAVE BEEN PAID, THE CONTRIBUTION TO PROFIT FOR 2016/17 IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST

* SAYS RISE IN REVENUE FROM AROUND DKK 240 MILLION TO DKK 275 MILLION AND CONTINUED PRE-TAX PROFIT OF AROUND DKK 15 MILLION ARE EXPECTED IN 2016/17 FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)