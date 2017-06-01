版本:
BRIEF-Roche announces FDA approval of companion diagnostic to identify ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer patients

June 1 Roche Holding AG

* Roche announces FDA approval of companion diagnostic to identify ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer patients

* ‍Ventana ALK CDX assay identifies ALK-positive NSCLC patients eligible for treatment with novartis drug zykadia, expanding current treatment options​

* ‍Ventana ALK (D5F3) CDX assay is available for use on benchmark IHC/ISH instruments​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
